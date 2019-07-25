Scott Brown sends message to Leigh Griffiths after Nomme Kalju thrashing

Celtic made light work of Estonian side Nomme Kalju during the first-leg of their Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday night, handing them a 5-0 defeat.
Goals from Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Leigh Griffiths and Kristoffer Ajer secured a comfortable victory for the Hoops, and they will now be looking forward to meeting either Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv in the third qualifying round after killing off the tie against Kalju last night.
Griffiths was back amongst the goals after missing six months to deal with personal issues, and skipper Scott Brown was delighted as the striker got his first goal since November.
Here is how the Celtic midfielder reacted on Twitter and Instagram:
Games and goals eh wee leighgriffiths9. @ryanchristie2 @KristofferAjer #celtic🍀 https://t.co/5mxZJwv8Rf
— Scott Brown (@ScottBrown8) July 25, 2019
The Scotland international striker curled a superb free-kick into the top corner from almost 30 yards to put Celtic 3-0 up in first-half stoppage time, justifying manager Neil Lennon’s decision to hand him his first start in eight months.
Griffiths only returned to competitive action against Sarajevo last week having not played a competitive game since December after taking time out to deal with personal issues.
The 28-year-old could only feature in 20 games last term, scoring six times and he will be hoping to hit the ground running next term in what will be his seventh season with the Scottish giants.