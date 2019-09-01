Scott Brown reacts on Instagram after Celtic hand Rangers 2-0 defeat

Celtic secured a 2-0 win at the expense of bitter rivals Rangers at Ibrox, with goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jonathan Hayes handing Steven Gerrard’s side their first Scottish Premiership loss of the new season.
The Hoops were head and shoulders above the hosts, and have made a solid statement of intent with such resounding performance and victory away from home.
Celtic remain top of the league table, three points clear second-placed Rangers after making it four victories in as many games.
Neil Lennon and his men head into the international break full of belief and they will fancy their chances of retaining the title and making it nine in a row.
Bhoys skipper Scott Brown put in an impressive performance in the middle of the park, and here is how he reacted to the victory on Instagram:
Despite calls from some quarters that the 34-year-old is past his prime and should be dropped from the starting XI for the Old Firm derby, he didn’t show any sign of ageing or tiredness, proving a point to detractors and critics that he is far from finished.