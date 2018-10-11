Scott Brown comments on Rodgers’ future at Celtic

Celtic captain Scott Brown has confirmed that Brendan Rodgers wants to stay at the club despite links to other clubs.
Recently, Rodgers was linked with a move to Aston Villa but the Championship club have appointed Dean Smith as their manager instead.
Brown believes that Rodgers loves it at Celtic and the reason he is a target for other clubs is because of his quality. The Celtic midfielder heaped praise on his manager for his achievements in Scotland as well as in the Premier League.
He said: “He loves this club and it’s been great for him. He wants to be here and has had a great two-and-a-half years. Here’s hoping he can stay here for a little bit longer too.”
Celtic fans will be delighted to hear these comments from Brown.
Rodgers has been outstanding for the Scottish giants so far and they are unlikely to attract a better manager than him. Losing him would be a massive blow for them.
It is encouraging to see that the former Liverpool boss is committed to the club.
Brown added that he has learned a lot from Brendan Rodgers and he is looking forward to learning a lot more from the Celtic manager.