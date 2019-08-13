Scott Brown claims Celtic trio James Forrest, Mike Johnston and Ryan Christie will see a lot of bids coming in for them

Celtic couldn’t hold on to academy graduate Kieran Tierney any longer after Arsenal finally tabled £25 million for his signature last week.
The left-back might not be the only star leaving Parkhead this summer, though, as Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg are keen on winger James Forrest.
The Scottish Sun claims they are prepared to pay Celtic £12millon in order to get him and will offer him a whopping £70,000-a-week wages.
The 28-year-old emerged as the Player of the Year last term, and despite still having three years remaining on his current contract, the Scottish giants are looking to hand him a new long-term deal.
Celtic won’t be able to match the wages Zenit are reportedly offering, though, and while that could tempt Forrest, skipper Scott Brown believes he won’t be keen on leaving this summer or anytime soon.
“Jamesy deserves people looking at him, deserves people putting in bids for him. He is in a great place for us at the moment. But our main focus is trying to get into the Champions League and have a good season and that is Jamesy’s focus too,” he told The Scottish Sun.
“Don’t get me wrong, it is great that people are looking at our players and willing to put in that sort of money.
“But as it stands just now Jamesy is a Celtic player. I am sure we will see a lot of bids coming in for him, Mikey Johnston and Ryan Christie too as they are top-quality players.”
Brown also reckons both Mikey Johnston and Ryan Christie are definitely going to attract plenty transfer bids, and it will be interesting to see if Celtic can hold on to the trio and other top stars going forward.
European clubs will always table big offers to both the Hoops and wanted players, and they could be tempting to knock back.