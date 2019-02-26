Scott Bain comments on Brendan Rodgers’ links with Leicester

Celtic keeper Scott Bain has explained that the players would love for Rodgers to stay at the club.
The Celtic manager is a target for Leicester City and the Scottish outfit have allowed him to speak to the Foxes regarding the managerial vacancy.
Speaking to the Daily Record, Scott Bain admitted that the players enjoy playing for Rodgers and his style of football fills them with joy.
He also labelled the Celtic boss as a top class manager.
He said: “You have a top manager, there is always going to be speculation when other jobs come up but obviously we would love him to be here. He has a contract here and there is nothing much that we can do, we just would love him to stay. He is important to all the squad, he fills us with confidence and belief of how good we can be and the style of football that we play is so attractive and enjoyable to play in. He is very important for the club. The Premier League is always an attraction to players and managers alike. It is nothing to do with us as players, we come in and work away and hopefully he will be here.”
The Foxes sacked Claude Puel last week after poor run of results and Rodgers is expected to take over immediately.
With Celtic on the verge of a hugely successful domestic season, Rodgers’ potential exit would be a major blow.
It will be interesting to see if Leicester can seal the move now.
Celtic will be unwilling to let Rodgers leave now but they will be powerless if he decides to move on.
The players and the fans clearly want him to stay but Leicester is an ambitious project and it would be no surprise to see him move on.