Saunders says Grealish needs to ‘be more consistent’

Dean Saunders says Jack Grealish needs to “be more consistent” in order to realise his potential and rise to the top of English football. The 54-year-old, who made over 100 appearances as a striker for Aston Villa between 1992 and 1005, believes the English u21 international risks “fading away” if he can’t start producing good performances on a regular basis.
The Aston Villa midfielder was linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer and could be on their radar when the winter transfer window opens in January, but Grealish signing a long-term deal this season suggests they hold all the cards to his future. Saunders, however, feels Grealish has a lot to learn before he’d be good enough for a side like Tottenham.
Speaking on Alan Brazil’s Sports Breakfast show (h/t HITC), he said: “What he’s got to do is be a bit more consistent. He’s got to add that to his game, the other side. How many players have seen over the years who don’t seem to do it week in week out or fade away? He’s got to get that in his game. He’s got the 9 out of ten (performance) in his bag, he can thread the ball through, he can see a pass.”
Grealish rose through the youth ranks to the Villa first-team in 2013 and has gone on to make 126 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 25 goals. The 23-year-old has impressed since the Midlands outfit dropped into the Championship but he can still improve. Grealish is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the Villa squad but his long-term future remains in doubt.
While extending his contract with the club, Grealish is expected to have interest from clubs in January which could prove tempting. If Villa’s hopes of promotion look slim by then, could he be lured away?
Stats from Transfermarkt.