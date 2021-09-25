Watch and bet on horse racing meetings from around the British Isles this Saturday for free through QuinnBet and their live horse racing streaming service. Register for a betting account and tune in to every race from the UK and Ireland and beyond, and it costs nothing. New customers receive a £25 risk free bet upon signing up.

On Saturday, the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket comes to a close with a card that contains two Group 1s. There is also British Flat action from Chester, Haydock and Ripon, plus a jumps meeting at Market Rasen. Chelmsford hosts All-Weather action later on. In Ireland, meanwhile, it’s the end of the Harvest Festival at Listowel with National Hunt races taking place and the Beresford Stakes card from the Curragh.

Live Stream Saturday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

The Emerald Isle has had some cracking horse racing in it this week. That theme continues on Saturday with the 1m Group 2 Beresford Stakes for juveniles (2:30). Aidan O’Brien is well-known for farming this race and has the hot favourite to extend his fabulous record in Killarney maiden winner Luxembourg. Swan Bay was equally impressive at Galway for son Joseph, however.

Later on, it’s the 6f Group 3 Renaissance Stakes (4:10) and this represents a big drop in grade for Art Power. His last win came in Ireland at this level with trainer Tim Easterby running the King Power Racing owned grey in many of the top sprints in the UK. Joseph O’Brien new recruit Twilight Spinner won a Listed event on very different going at Haydock on her last start, but looks the closest thing to a danger at the weights on her stable debut.

Cambridgeshire Handicap and Group 1s at Newmarket

As noted above, the highlight of all live horse racing streaming this Saturday is the conclusion of the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket. There are two juvenile Group 1s over 6f on the card. In the first, the Cheveley Park Stakes (2:25), unbeaten Irish raider Sacred Bridge heads to the Rowley Mile seeking a five-timer for trainer Ger Lyons and race sponsors Juddmonte. Old rivals Sandrine for Andrew Balding and Zain Claudette are in opposition.

The Middle Park Stakes (3:00) sees Prix Morny hero Perfect Power out for more Group 1 glory. Top French jockey Christophe Soumillon comes across the Channel to take the ride again for Richard Fahey. Irish challenger Dr Zempf, David Loughnane’s Go Bears Go and Alan King runner Asymmetric all have claims of stopping the favourite. The Cambridgeshire Handicap (3:35) looks wide-open with a massive field of 35 horses set to race over 1m 1f in this historic Heritage Handicap.

Saturday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 25 September

Haydock – first race 13:00 BST

Listowel – first race 13:10 BST

Newmarket – first race 13:15 BST

Curragh – first race 13:25 BST

Chester – first race 14:00 BST

Market Rasen – first race 14:10 BST

Ripon – first race 14:20 BST

Chelmsford – first race 17:05 BST

