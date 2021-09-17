Want to watch and bet on horse racing meetings like the Ayr Gold Cup and Mill Reef Stakes day at Newbury this Saturday? QuinnBet have the answer with their free horse racing live streaming service that can be used today and every day. New customers who join receive a £25 Free Bet to boot.

Getting access to the latest live horse racing streaming that includes all British and Irish meetings on Saturday, 18 September couldn’t be simpler. Just visit QuinnBet, set up a betting account, and the watch and bet on horse racing online streaming service is free.

This Saturday is a typically busy one across the British Isles. Cesarewitch Trial day at Newmarket starts things off, then the Mill Reef card at Newbury follows. In Ireland, meanwhile, there is both jumps and Flat action with meetings at Navan and Gowran Park. The Ayr Gold Cup card in Scotland garners plenty of attention. Flat meetings on turf at Catterick and the All-Weather at Wolverhampton complete a packed programme.

Live Stream Saturday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

On such a busy day, there is plenty of horse racing live streaming options. In the feature 2m 2f Cesarewitch Trial at Newmarket (3:15), Live Your Dream has top weight. There is plenty of opposition, however, in the form of Irish raider Turnpike Trip and recent Goodwood 1-2 Themaxwecan and Indigo Times.

At Newbury, the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes over 6f for juveniles (4:00) is the headline act. Superlative Stakes third Dhabab drops down in trip but meets Prix Morny fifth Gubbass. Gimcrack Stakes runner-up Gis A Sub and Molecombe Stakes second Feraby are other contenders.

The Newbury card also includes the Group 3 World Trophy for sprinters (2:15). Clive Cox’s revived seven-year-old Tis Marvellous tackles two recent winners from the Doncaster St Leger Festival in Listed scorer Khaadem and Portland Handicap hero Hurricane Ivor. The other Group 3, the 1m 3f Legacy Cup (2:50) sees Al Aasy run for the first time since a gelding operation. He meets Haydock winner Foxes Tales.

Ayr Gold Cup Live Horse Racing Streaming

If there’s one race to watch and bet on this Saturday, then it’s the 6f Ayr Gold Cup, a Heritage Handicap for sprinters (3:40). This is typically wide open but Great Ambassador has made plenty of progress since his third in Stewards’ Cup. Two subsequent wins put him at the head of the betting. Glorious Goodwood conqueror Commanche Falls might have something to say about that, though.

Three-year-old duo Popmaster, an Ed Walker stable companion of the favourite, and Just Frank have been prominent in the betting. Early Ayr Gold Cup gambles include Bielsa, one of three engaged for King Power Racing, and Ostilio. This cavalry charge guarantees drama. Don’t forget about the consolation race (2:30) either.

Supporting the feature race at Ayr is the Group 3 Firth Of Clyde Fillies’ Stakes over the same trip (3:05). Prior to the two-year-old fillies racing, the Listed 1m 2f Doonside Cup (1:55), the locally trained Euchen Glen looks to strike for trainer Jim Goldie. Opposition includes Royal Ascot winner Juan Elcano now massively down in grade.

View the latest free horse racing live streaming online today at QuinnBet after these steps:

Sign up to QuinnBet Log in to the site Make a cash deposit Find the Horse Racing tab Pick a race to watch Hit the Watch button

Watch Live Horse Racing Streams at Quinnbet

Saturday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 18 September

Newmarket – first race 13:00 BST

Newbury – first race 13:10 BST

Navan – first race 13:15 BST

Ayr – first race 13:20 BST

Gowran Park – first race 13:35 BST

Catterick – first race 14:25 BST

Wolverhampton – first race 16:20 BST

Horse Racing Free Bet – 50% of Losses Refunded as a Free Bet up to £25

Any SportsLens readers who haven’t signed up to QuinnBet yet can get a wicked new customer offer this September! Join up, make a deposit and then bet on any sportsbook market, and that includes horse racing, at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater. If there are losses in the account come the end of the first day, then 50% of those are refunded as a Free Bet of up to £25. On top of that, there are 100 Free Spins to play with on the Grand Spinn slot.

Just place at least three bets to qualify for this new customer offer. If one of those is a £10 bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and the account balance is up, then look forward to a £5 Free Bet and those Free Spins. First deposits made through Neteller and Skrill ineligible for welcome bonus, and further T&Cs apply.

Join QuinnBet to Get 50% of Losses Back up to a £25 Free Bet