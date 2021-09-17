Sassuolo vs Torino live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Sassuolo will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Torino in Serie A clash on Friday night at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore.

Watch and bet on Sassuolo vs Torino live on Friday, September 17 from19:45 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

It has been a stuttering start for both teams. Sassuolo won their opening game 3-2 against Verona. They are without a win in the last two games and are heading into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against AS Roma.

Sassuolo vs Torino Team News

Sassuolo finished eighth in the league table last season under now Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi. However, this summer saw a change in the dugout, with the club appointing Alessio Dionisi, formerly of Empoli. They also lost their talisman, Manuel Locatelli who joined Juventus.

Filippo Romagna is injured at the moment, while Pedro Obiang and Nicolas Schiappacasse are also absent.

For Torino, Simone Zaza and Andrea Belotti are nearing full fitness, but they could miss out here. Armando Izzo and Simone Verdi are major doubts.

Predicted Sassuolo line-up: Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Lopez, Frattesi, Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Raspadori

Predicted Torino line-up: Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Ansaldi; Brekalo, Pjaca; Sanabria

Sassuolo vs Torino Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sassuolo vs Torino from bet365:

Match-winner:

Sassuolo – 1.75

Draw – 4.00

Torino – 4.20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 1.57

Under – 2.37

Sassuolo vs Torino Prediction

Sassuolo may have not won their last two games but they have been impressive so far. At home, they are expected to produce a strong performance.

Torino picked up their first victory against newly promoted Salernitana, and are heading into this game with loads of confidence.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Torino

How to watch Sassuolo vs Torino Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Sassuolo vs Torino live online from 19:45 BST on Saturday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365