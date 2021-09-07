Sardar Azmoun says Tottenham tried to sign him in the summer

Sardar Azmoun claimed that Tottenham made an offer for his services in the summer, as quoted by Football Italia.

It is alleged that Zenit Saint Petersburg knocked back bids from the likes of Spurs, Roma, Lyon and Bayer Leverkusen for the 55-capped Iran international.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was on the hunt for a striker who could provide more competition and cover for Harry Kane throughout the entirety of the summer.

In the end Spurs were left empty handed, however.

Tottenham had Azmoun bid rejected

That’s according to the 26-year-old striker himself.

The striker, who has 37 international goals to his name, told Football Italia:

“I have a contract with Zenit, even if I wanted the leave, there would be nothing I could do. I received offers from Tottenham, Lyon, Leverkusen and Roma, but they [Zenit] rejected them. If I leave, I’ll do it at the end of my contract in the summer.”

Azmoun would have been a useful addition for Tottenham.

The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer, so perhaps Spurs will try to sign him on a free transfer then.

He has a brilliant record for Zenit with 58 goals and 20 assists in 90 games to his name.

The Iranian is a hard working striker and is a clinical finisher. He would be the ideal signing for Tottenham to act as Kane’s deputy.

Zenit clearly didn’t want to sell him last month, however. And whether they try to get Azmoun to sign a new deal or not remains to be seen.

