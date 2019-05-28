Santi Cazorla sends message to Arsenal players ahead of Europa League final

Arsenal face Chelsea tomorrow in the Europa League final, and with Champions League football at stake for the Gunners, the players are expected to give their all on the pitch.
Manager Unai Emery has been impressive since taking over from Arsene Wenger last summer, and winning silverware in his first season in charge of the club will be a huge achievement.
Arsenal will be without Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the clash, given the political unrest between his country and Azerbaijan, but every other first-team player is available for selection.
Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla has sent his wishes to the team ahead of the game, and the Spaniard clearly still loves the Gunners.
Cazorla spent six seasons at Arsenal before returning to Villareal last summer.
An injury to his Achilles tendon in October 2016 saw him miss the remaining of the 2016-17 campaign and the whole of 2017-18 as he required eight operations and a skin graft.
The 34-year-old has since returned to full fitness, featuring in 27 games to help Villareal to La Liga safety and earning a recall to the national team after four years out.