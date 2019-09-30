Sanchez has uncertain future at West Ham, could be sold in January

Carlos Sanchez has struggled for playing time at West Ham United this season and may be considering his future. The 33-year-old has been short of minutes under Manuel Pellegrini and finds himself behind Declan Rice, Jack Wilshere, Mark Noble and Pablo Fornals in the pecking order.
Sanchez has racked up just 14 minutes of Premier League football and may have to leave to get regular first-team football. The Colombian international is out of contract next summer too, so a departure looks on the cards either in January or July as it’s hard to see him being in line for an extension.
Pellegrini has used Sanchez in the EFL Cup, handing him 180 minutes of football against Newport County (August 27) and Oxford United (September 25), but he’s hardly used him in the league – the defensive-midfielder’s last appearance came against Norwich City (August 31).
Sanchez was an unused substitute in a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City (August 10), picked up seven minutes in a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion (August 17), had two minutes in a 3-1 win over Watford (August 24) and played for five minutes in a 2-0 beating of Norwich City (August 31).
With Pellegrini openly preferring Rice over Sanchez, a move in January might suit all parties.
