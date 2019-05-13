Samu Saiz has a message for Leeds United ahead of Derby County clash

Leeds United are battling for promotion to the Premier League, and are looking to reach the promised land via the playoffs.
The Whites have taken a slender 1-0 lead against Derby County in the first leg of the Championship semi-final clash, and are favourites to go through to the final.
Leeds United player, Samu Saiz, showed this weekend that he still cares about the Yorkshire club with a message for the Whites ahead of the second leg.
View this post on Instagram
Saiz, who joined Leeds in 2017, joined Spanish outfit Getafe in January on loan, requesting the club to allow him to go to his homeland for personal reasons.
The 28-year-old’s departure from Leeds didn’t go well among the fans, as many felt that he could have been a potent weapon for the club as they were chasing automatic promotion.
However, some fans will be delighted to see that the Spaniard still cares for the club. If Leeds make it to the final they will face the winner of Aston Villa and West Brom.