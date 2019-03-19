Samir Nasri opens up about his West Ham future

West Ham United midfielder Samir Nasri has opened up about his future at the club.
The Frenchman joined the Hammers on a short term deal which expires at the end of the season.
Nasri revealed that he is focused on finishing the season strongly now and he will discuss his future with the club once the season is over.
“I don’t know about my future,” he admitted to Standard. “The most important thing for me was to come back, which I did in January. Then I got an injury because I wasn’t used to playing week in week out when I have been out of the game for so long.
“Now the manager takes his time with me. I have seven games left and I just want to play free of injury and then we will sit down and see what is next.”
The former Manchester City and Arsenal ace has been in fine form for Manuel Pellegrini’s side ever since he joined them and it would be wise of West Ham to keep him at the club.
The midfielder is still good enough to make a difference at the top level for another couple of years.
Also, he seems well settled at the club right now and he could make a considerable impact next season.
It will be interesting to see if the two parties can reach an agreement at the end of the season.
Considering the financials of the deal, it would be a no brainer for West Ham to secure Nasri’s services beyond this summer.