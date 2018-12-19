Sam Ricketts raves about Rangers starlet Greg Docherty

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is enjoying a dream loan spell at Shrewsbury Town, and there have been suggestions whether Steven Gerrard can recall him to Ibrox in January.
After Ovie Ejaria has returned to Liverpool, a spot has opened up, and a potential early return could be on the cards.
He has scored six goals and provided four assists this term, and he’s enjoying his time in League One.
Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts has showered heaps of praise on the 22-year-old, saying that he is a real asset for any side.
Ricketts said to Shropshire Star: “Doch is like the Duracell Bunny. He doesn’t stop running, does he?
“He’s a real asset and a real threat because of his energy and work rate.
“When he gets in that final third he looks dangerous, he scored one and put another excellent free-kick just after.
“He’s a player who probably typifies the team – honest, hard-working with quality added to it.”
He joined the Shropshire club in the summer to gain first team experience, and has made a strong impact at his new club.
Gerrard, who stated that he’ll have a chat with the player about the matter, will be absolutely delighted to hear this kind of feedback about the midfielder.
Surely, it will leave a positive impression on Gerrard. More than anything else, the Rangers boss will be pleased to hear the serious effort that the young lad has been putting in on a regular basis.