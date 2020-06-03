Sam Allardyce’s warning for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff

Sam Allardyce has warned Matty Longstaff against leaving Newcastle United for Udinese on talkSPORT (9am, June 3, 2020).

The former Newcastle manager believes that Longstaff will upset the St. James’ Park faithful if he moved to Udinese.

Allarduce has added that a switch to the Italian club will not be a move based on footballing purposes, but due to the money on offer.

According to The Daily Star, Udinese have offered Longstaff a weekly salary of £30,000, twice that of what is on the table from Newcastle.

The England Under-20 international is out of contract at the Magpies at the end of this month and will become a free agent.

Allardyce said about Longstaff on talkSPORT (9am, June 3, 2020): “(It) will rile the fanbase, it will upset the fans because they’ve welcomed him into the team and its very early in his career.

“It is a dangerous move for me – it’s not a move for your career, it’s a move for money. That has to be brought forward by his agent.

“Looking to get a player on the cheap means the compensation for Newcastle will be very limited. It’s all about the money.

“The player should think long and hard. You can’t blame the lad. We would all like to secure our financial future, but if you make the wrong choice, you are very, very miserable.”

Stay or go?

Longstaff is only starting his career, and the midfielder is not guaranteed a place in the Newcastle starting lineup yet.

The 20-year-old is hugely talented and has a lot of potential, and Newcastle would be a better team with the midfielder in it.

However, Serie A is a very competitive domestic league and Udinese are a big club, and one can understand the appeal of moving to Italy.

It is going to be a very tough decision for Longstaff, and he should take his time over it.