Sam Allardyce warns Ainsley Maitland-Niles ahead of Arsenal return

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce had a message for Ainsley Maitland-Niles ahead of his return to Arsenal as per the Mirror.

The 23-year-old joined the Baggies on a loan deal in February after finding opportunities to be limited at the Emirates. Though the Englishman couldn’t help the club stay in the Premier League, he impressed greatly with his performances.





Reflecting on the player’s spell at the Hawthorns, Allardyce had this to tell the Mirror:

“Ainsley’s given us everything he has got. He came to join the fight – you have to admire that – he knew my idea was to play him where he wanted to play and where he’s always wanted to play – in midfield.”

And the Baggies boss also had a message for the youngster returning to his parent club. The veteran manager spoke about the player’s desire to play in midfield, as he said:

“Arsenal have got many talented midfield players. I can see why it’s been difficult for him. It’s very competitive in there. That’s why he’s been played more as a full-back.

“If I were him, I’d play wherever the manager picked me – and I’d never turn it down because if you are able to play in a number of positions, then you are going to get more games than if you had one position and one position only.”

It was the versatility of Maitland-Niles that made him such a useful player to have in the squad. Capable of playing across the pitch, the Englishman has performed admirably wherever he was placed.

But it is natural for the youngster to want to play in a particular position. With respect to the Gunners, there is a lot of competition in this area as evidenced by another young England midfielder being sent out on loan.

Joe Willock moved to Newcastle United to get more game time and has flourished there. The same can be said about the West Brom player who does not have the goals as his fellow Englishman but showed the ability that has always been apparent.

Maitland-Niles might find himself involved in Arsenal’s plans for next season. But where he will play remains to be seen and if the midfielder would be ready to play in multiple positions.