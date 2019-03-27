Sam Allardyce says Sergio Aguero should be named PFA Player of the Year ahead of Raheem Sterling and Virgil Van Dijk

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk are the favourites for the PFA Player of the Year prize after their stellar performances in the English Premier League this term.
The duo have played a huge role in their sides’ stiff challenge for the title all-campaign long at both ends of the pitch, but former Everton boss Sam Allardyce believes neither of them should win it.
He reckons City striker Sergio Aguero is more deserving of winning the PFA award given his consistency over the years.
“I’d go for Aguero,” Allardyce told talkSPORT’ Sports Breakfast.
“It is a tough one, but he hasn’t won it yet and he deserves it over the years. People take Aguero for granted as he is doing what he’s always done.”
❌ Raheem Sterling
❌ Virgil van Dijk
🏆 Sergio Aguero
Sam Allardyce says #ManCity's @AgueroSergioKun should be named PFA Player of the Year.
Do you agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gnw4OUHycp
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 27, 2019
Chelsea legend John Terry was the last centre-back to win the PFA Player of the Year after helping the Blues to the title in the 2004-2005 season, and Van Dijk will be looking to make history with Liverpool this term.