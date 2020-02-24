Sam Allardyce says Jose Mourinho needs to rebuild his Tottenham Hotspur side in the summer

Tottenham Hotspur missed out on a huge chance to move to fourth place in the Premier League table after losing 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
A win would have boosted their top-four ambitions, but they are still very much in the race, with only four points between them and the Blues.
Spurs were without a recognized striker with both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min unavailable as a result of long-term injuries, and they were second-best all day with Chelsea on top of their game.
Boss Jose Mourinho can’t wait to have his injured players back and also strengthen his squad when the transfer window opens in the summer.
Former England manager Sam Allardyce believes Spurs indeed need a major rebuild, but he is concerned if there will be enough funds available for the Portuguese to spend given the club’s huge stadium project.
“I was just a bit concerned that it’s not like him to concede so much space, so much ground with any of his teams. Chelsea decided their tactic was to squeeze from the front, hassle every Tottenham defender whenever they were receiving possession. So everything that Jose tried to do possession-wise kept breaking down,” Big Sam said on talkSPORT
“He has managed to get some results and that sort of papered over the cracks, but the cracks were showing again against Chelsea, he needs to get to the end of the season. He can’t wait till the end of the season and then starts some planning to rebuild that Tottenham team. It needs a thorough rebuild.
“How is he going to get the players when they have continually spent over a billion pound on the stadium I don’t know. It’s a big worry for the Tottenham fans again.”
A major squad overhaul will cost a lot of money, and it doesn’t seem Tottenham can afford to do that in the summer.
Spurs could do with a major rebuild, though, with a lot of the players struggling to do what Mourinho wants on a consistent basis, and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the transfer window.