Sam Allardyce gives his verdict on Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Sam Allardyce has suggested on TalkSport that Mauricio Pochettino has ‘overachieved’ at Tottenham Hotspur.
Pochettino has done a tremendous job at Spurs since he took charge at the club five years ago. He has not only made Spurs a competitive force in the Premier League but also has developed a squad capable of exceeding expectations in European games.
Last season, Pochettino took Spurs to the Champions League final where they lost against Liverpool.
“Poch overachieved & now there’s a comedown.” ⬇️
“He only way to get over it is to buy new players.”
“He’s got to get the mojo back in the players & without new signings that’ll be difficult for him.”
Sam Allardyce explains why #THFC were always going to struggle this year. pic.twitter.com/FW0vJ9jwoU
Has Pochettino overachieved?
There is no doubt that Pochettino has done remarkably well within a tight budget. He has got the best out of his players and probably has taken the team to its maximum potential.
Allardyce is spot on that Pochettino needs to sign top quality players. The club must back him with funds to buy ready-made stars who can make an immediate impact and take the side to the next level.
Spurs have not made a bright start to their 2019-20 campaign, and find themselves ninth in the Premier League after eight games.
The north London club have also made a poor start to the Champions League campaign, having drawn 2-2 against Olympiakos, and lost 7-2 against Bayern Munich in their opening two games.