Sam Allardyce expects Everton to break into the top six this season

Everton are looking to break into top-six this season and manager Marco Silva will fancy his side’s chances after receiving another huge backing in the summer transfer window.
The Toffees brought in Andre Gomes, Jonas Lossl, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Mosie Kean, Djibril Sidibe and Alex Iwobi.
Everton have won two, drawn one and lost one of their opening four Premier League games this season, and legendary EPL manager Sam Allardyce believes they have what it takes to realistically and finally break into top six this season.
“I think Everton should break into the top six and if they’re going to break in, this is the season to do it,” he told talkSPORT.
“You’ve got the difficult situation at Chelsea and I feel at Manchester United as well. They’ve trimmed their squad down to the smallest number of experienced players I’ve probably ever seen. I think Man United might find breaking in a bit of a struggle, so will Chelsea, so that gives an opening and an opportunity for a team like Everton.
“There are probably only three or four players who still play on a regular basis from when I was there for a short period. They’ve changed the team that much and have spent heavily in the market again. So I expect Everton to break into the top six.”
Manchester City and Liverpool remain clear favourites for the title, and given Tottenham Hotspur’s, Arsenal’s, Chelsea’s and Manchester United’s stuttering starts to the campaign, it’s safe to say the race for the other four spots is very open.
Everton, Leicester City and West Ham have all been tipped to emerge as the dark horses of the campaign, and it will be exciting to see if the Goodison Park outfit will live up to the lofty expectations.
The Toffees have been in fine form at home since February, and turning their ground to a fortress could go a long way in boosting their top-six chances.
Silva’s men will have to improve significantly on the road, though, as their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa was nothing to write home about.
However, given the early promising signs, Everton definitely have what it takes to pick up one of the European slots come May.