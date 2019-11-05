Sam Allardyce comments on Everton tactics under Marco Silva

Everton are really struggling in the Premier League this season and if the widespread reports are to be believed, Marco Silva’s job is under serious threat.
The Toffees find themselves 17th in the Premier League with only 11 points after 11 games, just one place above the drop zone.
Marco Silva’s side have won just once in their last seven Premier League games, and they could be in big trouble after the loss of influential midfielder Andre Gomes through injury.
Former Everton manager turned popular pundit Sam Allardyce has severely criticised Everton’s playing style under Silva, saying they are trying to play ‘rubbish’ football.
“They’re trying to play more of this rubbish, fake news that is open, attractive football.” 😡
“Open, attractive football isn’t open or attractive if you’re 17th with 11 points!”
Sam Allardyce defends his #Everton record & trashes Marco Silva’s tactics 👀
Thoughts? 💭 pic.twitter.com/ziZYRrqtwn
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 5, 2019
Allardyce was not a popular figure among the Everton fans, and he was severely criticised during his time at Goodison Park for being too old-school.
Silva, on the other hand, preaches an open, free-flowing, and attractive brand of football. However, this is a result-oriented game, and at this moment, Silva is badly struggling in his job.
Everton have some tough games coming up in December where they will be up against the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the Premier League.
The results must improve for the Toffees, or else, Silva might struggle to keep his job safe.