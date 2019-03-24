Blog Columns Site News Salomon Rondon would be a superb signing for Everton

Everton have been linked with a move for the Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon.

The Venezuelan is on loan at Newcastle and he has done a great job for Rafa Benitez’s side.

He will return to West Brom once the loan spell is over and it will be interesting to see if Everton make their move. The player is thought to be valued at £16m. 

The Magpies might be tempted to sign him permanently as well.

Rondon would be a superb signing for Marco Silva if he manages to pull it off. The Premier League ace will give Everton a much needed focal point.

The likes of Richarlison would benefit from playing alongside him. The mobile forward needs a target man to optimize his qualities and Rondon would be ideal.

The WBA player is very good at holding up the ball and he can link up with his teammates as well.

Some of the Everton fans seem quite excited about their rumoured target. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

 

