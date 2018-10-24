Blog Teams Newcastle United Salomon Rondon returns to full training to hand Newcastle United massive injury boost

24 October, 2018


Newcastle United are still in search of their first ever Premier League win of 2018-19, losing seven and drawing two of their opening nine fixtures.

Rock bottom Magpies have been very shy in front of goal thus far, managing to score just six times thus far, and finding the back of the net on a regular basis is necessary if they are to start winning games anytime soon.

However, Newcastle appear to have been handed a huge boost to that effect, with striker Salomon Rondon now back to full fitness after missing the side’s last three games to a knock.

The 29-year-old was withdrawn at halftime against the Eagles, and while he has only managed to assist a goal in four Premier League appearances since switching West Bromwich Albion for Newcastle during the summer, Rondon still remains a goal threat capable of sparking into life at any moment.

The Venezuelan scored 24 league goals in three seasons for the Baggies, and can be the target man Newcastle need going forward.

The Saint James’ Park outfit have to start winning games in order to leave the drop zone and put any fears of relegation to bed as soon as possible.

With Rondon back, that is very much possible, and with the majority of the team’s upcoming fixtures against mid-table sides, the giant striker can be expected to open his account and start delivering the goods.

