Salomon Rondon reacts to Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle exit

24 June, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United have confirmed today that manager Rafael Benitez will be leaving the Magpies at the end of this month.

The Magpies had been in talks with Benitez over an improved deal for the past 18 months, but the club failed to provide him with the offer he was looking for.

Newcastle offered him a one-year contract on £6 million salary – with bonuses included – but club owner Mike Ashley’s stance over transfer budgets has been a major turn-off for the Spaniard.

The Newcastle fans are obviously heartbroken as they adored Benitez. Several current and former players have taken to various social networking sites to express their reactions.

Salomon Rondon has taken to Twitter to express his reaction as well after the news broke out.

Benitez signed him last season on loan from West Bromwich Albion, and the Venezuela striker didn’t disappoint. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League.

Newcastle are reportedly keen to sign him permanently this summer. However, doubts remain whether they will pursue their interest after Benitez’s departure.

