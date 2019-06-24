Salomon Rondon reacts to Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle exit

Newcastle United have confirmed today that manager Rafael Benitez will be leaving the Magpies at the end of this month.
The Magpies had been in talks with Benitez over an improved deal for the past 18 months, but the club failed to provide him with the offer he was looking for.
Newcastle offered him a one-year contract on £6 million salary – with bonuses included – but club owner Mike Ashley’s stance over transfer budgets has been a major turn-off for the Spaniard.
The Newcastle fans are obviously heartbroken as they adored Benitez. Several current and former players have taken to various social networking sites to express their reactions.
Salomon Rondon has taken to Twitter to express his reaction as well after the news broke out.
I must say that @rafabenitezweb deserves huge credit for what our team achieved last season, and I’m sure he’ll have success in his next job. All the best, gaffer! pic.twitter.com/nFwgXbUtB9
— Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) June 24, 2019
Benitez signed him last season on loan from West Bromwich Albion, and the Venezuela striker didn’t disappoint. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League.
Newcastle are reportedly keen to sign him permanently this summer. However, doubts remain whether they will pursue their interest after Benitez’s departure.
Sorry Salomon, I highly doubt you want the move back now and I don’t blame you. Thank you for last season
— Jack Bryan (@JackBryan08) June 24, 2019
Thank you for everything you did last season Rondon one of the reasons we’re still a premier league club I hope you find success at the next club you go to we will never forget you Venezuelan King⚫️⚪️
— Jack (@Jack_Rogers97) June 24, 2019
Good luck with your next club Salomon! You did #NUFC proud!
— Jonathan Grieve (@jonniegrieve) June 24, 2019
Love you mate, would of loved nothing more than to have you two here next season.
— Lee (@BykerWall) June 24, 2019
Best of luck in your next venture. I am sure it won’t be at us next season, but thanks for giving us the bullet header against Bournemouth!! It was like a SHEARERR!! 👏🏼👏🏼 Solomon 👍🏻
— Craig Hoye (@Backchoye87) June 24, 2019
Thanks for leading the line last season Salamon. You’ll always be a hero to us. Good luck for the future.
— James Smith (@Jimbothemag) June 24, 2019