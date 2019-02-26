Salomon Rondon raves about Newcastle teammate Miguel Almiron

Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon has lavished praise on January signing Miguel Almiron.
The Paraguayan midfielder had a memorable debut for his new club against Huddersfield and he almost managed to score as well.
Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Rondon revealed that Almiron is the kind of play who gives strikers exactly what they want.
He said: “It’s not all about individuals, but Miguel showed his qualities. It’s a real positive when you’ve got a player like him who likes to run in between the lines. He’s always looking to give you that pass, and for a striker, that’s exactly what you want. He had that one-on-one with the keeper, and was very unlucky, but the most important thing was the part he played in the team getting three points.”
The midfielder’s tendency to find the right pass in the final third and his runs in between the lines helped the likes of Perez and Rondon against Huddersfield and the on-loan WBA ace clearly enjoyed that.
Rondon also added that Almiron has brought a new dimension to Newcastle’s play.
The Paraguayan showed that he is more concerned about helping his teammates rather than score for himself and Rondon was impressed with that quality.
He said: “For a long time I played up front on my own, but that’s all right,” said Rondon, signed on loan from West Bromwich Albion last summer in a deal which saw Dwight Gayle loaned to the Championship club. I came here to help the team in any way I can. If my job was just to hold the ball then I’m happy to do that, to try and play in other team-mates, that’s my role. But it was different (against Huddersfield). We had more support, more quality and there were a lot of good players who weren’t even on the bench, like Mo (Diame) and Jonjo (Shelvey), so that competition will drive us forward.”
Perez, Rondon and Almiron are all fluent in Spanish and that has helped build the chemistry between them.
Almiron will be hoping to build on his impressive start and finish the season strongly with Newcastle United now.