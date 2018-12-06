Blog Competitions English Premier League Salomon Rondon posts message on Twitter after Newcastle draw vs Everton

Salomon Rondon posts message on Twitter after Newcastle draw vs Everton

6 December, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United


Newcastle United managed a 1-1 draw against Everton at the Goodison Park on Wednesday.

The Magpies striker Salomon Rondon took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He tweeted:

Rondon joined the Magpies in the summer transfer window on loan from West Bromwich Albion, and has netted three goals in his last four Premier League appearances, as many as he managed in his previous 18 in the competition.

Everton had 76% of possession during the game and managed 19 shots, but Newcastle were resilient in their approach and added a valuable point on their road to Premier League survival.

Newcastle soaked up the pressure from Everton but Rondon smashed home after a sweeping counter-attack in the 19th minute.

Everton kept on applying pressure and earned the equaliser seven minutes before the interval through Brazilian Richarlison.

With this result, Newcastle now find themselves at 14th in the Premier League table with 13 points on board.

