Salomon Rondon leaves door open for Newcastle return

Former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon has hinted that he could be open to returning to St James’ Park this summer.

Previously, he revealed his love for the love and explained that he would want to play for the Magpies in future. It will be interesting to see if he gets his wish in the coming months.

Rondon said (via HITC): “There was a lot of talk about what happened at Newcastle with the purchase of the Saudi group. There are a lot of rumours about the interest, but you have to wait. My present at the moment is in China. I have worked very well with Rafa for a year and a half. But you have to wait and see what happens. I would not look badly on a return to the Premier League.”

Rondon spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Newcastle and he managed to impress thoroughly. Not only did he score crucial goals for the Magpies, but his desire to work hard and commitment also went down well with the fans.

The Venezuelan is admired by the fans and they will be delighted to see him return.

Newcastle should have signed him permanently when they had the chance. Instead, they spent money on Joelinton, who has proven to be a massive failure so far.

If Rondon returns to Newcastle, he would certainly improve them in the short term.

However, the Magpies should look to bring someone in who would sort out their striker position for the foreseeable future.

A younger and more talented player should be their priority this summer.

Rondon would be excellent in the short term but Newcastle must plan for the future now and invest wisely on new players.