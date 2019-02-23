Salomon Rondon hints about his future at Newcastle

Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon has opened up about his future at the club.
The on-loan striker revealed that he is happy at Newcastle and his family is well settled. Rondon also explained that he is enjoying his number nine role in the side.
However, the 29-year-old refused to confirm whether he will join the Magpies on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
Rondon labelled Newcastle as a ‘beautiful place’ and it seems that he is genuinely enjoying his time at the club.
Speaking to Chronicle Live, he said: “It means a lot for me because my family’s settled here; my family’s happy. I’m happy here but you never know what happens in football. I’m on loan – so we will see what happens in the future. It’s a pleasure to be here; I play with the number nine – no pressure for me, I love that. After that, we will see what happens. I’m on loan, but, if I have to stay here – for me, it’s a beautiful place. If not, I will say ‘thank you’, and we’ll see (what happens) in the future.”
Benitez and the fans will be hoping to see him at the club beyond this summer and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a deal with West Brom. The fans will certainly be excited after these comments from the player.
The Baggies will look to demand a premium for the striker if Newcastle come calling. Rondon will not want to be a part of a Championship side and therefore an exit from WBA is very much on the cards this summer.
Rondon has done well at Newcastle so far. He has scored 7 goals for the Magpies in all competitions.