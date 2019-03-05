Salomon Rondon admits he wants Newcastle stay

Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon has explained that he wants to stay at the club beyond this season.
The Venezuelan is on loan from West Brom and he has managed to impress at his new club so far.
Rafa Benitez will have to sign a striker in the summer and it will be interesting to see if he splashes out on the former Malaga ace.
Signing Rondon on a permanent deal would be a superb move because he has already adapted to Newcastle’s style of play and the league. He will continue to make an instant impact as opposed to a new signing who might need time to settle in.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Rondon said: “They know what I want and what my family want. I have spoken with them and made it clear. If there is an opportunity for me to be here – I’ll stay here 100%. If not, I will say thank you to everybody and see what happens next.”
The Newcastle fans will certainly be delighted with these comments from Rondon. The 29-year-old has been a key player for the Magpies this season and they will want him to stay at the club.
West Brom will look to demand a premium for the player if they are forced to sell. He is perhaps their moved valued asset right now.
They won’t be able to force him to stay and therefore Newcastle should have no problems signing the player if they can come up with a reasonable offer.