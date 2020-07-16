Salim Lamrani and Ian Harte react to Leeds United win against Barnsley

Salim Lamrani has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United’s win against Barnsley on Thursday evening.

Leeds have got the better of Barnsley 1-0 at Elland Road in the Championship.





An own goal from Michael Sollbauer in the 28th minute proved to be the difference between the two Yorkshire rivals.

The result means that Leeds need just a point from their final two Championship games to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s former translator Lamrani was following the match, and he has delighted with the result for the club and has revelled in the win.

We can see the Promised Land!!!

MOT — Salim Lamrani (@SalimLamraniOff) July 16, 2020

Former Leeds star Ian Harte has also taken to Twitter to revel in the win for the home team.

Another step in the right direction for @LUFC not pretty but who cares 3pts in the bag. — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) July 16, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Thursday evening, hosts Leeds had 55% of the possession, took seven shots of which three were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Barnsley had 45% of the possession, took 12 shots of which three were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Leeds are back in action on Sunday when they take on Derby County away from home at the Pride Park Stadium in the Championship.