Salah’s teammate claims Jack Grealish is the best player he has played with

Egyptian international Ahmed Elmohamady has claimed that Jack Grealish is the best player he has played with.
He went on to mention that his international teammate Mohamed Salah is one of the five best players in the world and that Grealish is not better than him. Elmohamady says that they are two different players.
He said to talksport: “I’ve played with some great players, I play with Mo Salah in the national team, but for me Jack is the best player I have ever played with. For me, yeah. Jack is an incredible player, we see him every day in training doing some great stuff. He’s not better than Mo, they’re both different players. I love Mo, he’s one of the best five players in the world, but for me Jack can make the difference at any time.”
The Aston Villa defender’s claims are confusing but there is no doubt that Grealish has the potential to reach the top. The Aston Villa midfielder has shown his quality in the Premier League this season and if he continues to perform at this level, he will be at a bigger club soon.
Having said that, he has a long way to go before he can match up with the Liverpool attacker.
Salah has been in sensational form since joining Liverpool and he guided the Reds to a Champions League win earlier this year. He also scored the most number of goals in a single Premier League season the year before last.