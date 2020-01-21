Saivet frozen out, has no squad number, could be sold in January

Henri Saivet has no future at Newcastle United and is available for sale this month, but he doesn’t have any suitors willing to make an acceptable offer. The 29-year-old was frozen out by Steve Bruce last summer, left out of the 25-man Premier League squad and not assigned a shirt number this season.
Saivet has continued to train with the first-team despite not making an appearance since Newcastle’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea (January 28, 2018), but the Magpies can’t seem to offload him. His agent is reportedly in talks with Turkish clubs over a potential move, but nothing has materialised yet.
The Senegalese international has made just eight appearances since his 2016-move from Girondins Bordeaux, scoring one goal. Saivet only cost Newcastle £5m, but he’s earned more than £6m in wages (£35k-per-week/£1.82m-a-year).
He’s had two loan moves to Turkey in the last two years – Sivasspor (January 31, 2018 – June 30, 2018), Bursaspor (August 16, 2018 – June 30, 2019) – but didn’t impress enough to earn a permanent move. Saivet still has 18 months remaining on his deal, but this could be the month he finally leaves.
