Saint-Etienne face Nice in the French league this weekend and they will be looking to end their losing run with a win at home.

The home side are 19th in the league table and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways this week.

Meanwhile, the visitors are seventh in the league table with ten points from six league games and they will be hoping to close in on the European places with a win here.

Saint-Etienne vs Nice team news

Saint Etienne will be without the services of Aimen Moueffek and Yvann Macon due to injuries. Etienne Green is suspended this weekend.

The visitors will be without Kasper Dolberg and Alexis Claude Maurice.

Saint-Etienne: Bajic; Moukoudi, Nade, Kolodziejczak, Trauco; Neyou, Camara; Nordin, Khazri, Bouagna; Krasso

Nice: Benitez; Atal, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Stengs, Rosario, Thuram, Kluivert; Delort, Gouiri

Saint-Etienne vs Nice form guide

The home side are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive defeats in the league and they have conceded ten goals in the process.

Meanwhile, the visitors are unbeaten in five of their last six matches and they will be looking to bounce back from the defeat against Lorient last week.

Saint Etienne have won four of their last five matches against nice and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly and grind out their first win of the season here.

Saint-Etienne vs Nice betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Saint-Etienne vs Nice from bet365:

Match-winner:

Saint-Etienne – 9/4

Draw – 5/2

Nice– 6/5

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 20/23

Under – 11/10

Saint-Etienne vs Nice prediction

The home side are in abysmal form right now and they are without a win in seven league games.

Saint Etienne have conceded 14 goals during that time as well and they will be up against a side that has scored 12 goals in their last five matches across all competitions.

Nice will be determined to end their poor run of form against Saint-Etienne with a win on their travels this week and they are certainly the favourites heading into the game.

Prediction: Nice to win.

