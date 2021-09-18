Saint Etienne host Bordeaux in the French league this week and they will be hoping to put an end to their losing run.

The two sides will meet at the Geoffroy stadium this weekend.

Both teams have made a poor start to the league campaign and they are currently winless in five league matches.

Saint-Etienne are 18th in the table with three points from five outings and Bordeaux are 20th having picked up just two points in that period.

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux team news

The home side will be without the services of Aimen Moueffek and Yvann Macon.

The visitors are without Alberth Elis and Issouf Sissokho due to injuries.

Saint-Etienne: Green; Macon, Sow, Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak; Neyou, Camara, Youssouf; Hamouma, Khazri, Bouanga

Bordeaux: Costil; Oudin, Kwateng, Koscielny, Mangas, Mensah; Otavio, Onana, Fransergio; Hwang, Mara

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux form guide

The home side have failed to win their last seven matches in the league and Bordeaux are in a similar situation as well.

The visitors have failed to win their last five league games and this should be a close contest between two evenly matched sides.

The home side however have an excellent head to head record against Bordeaux and they have managed to win five of their last six meetings between the two sides.

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux betting odds

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux prediction

Both teams are winless in the French league so far and they are separated by just one point in the table.

Saint-Etienne have conceded nine goals from their five outings and Bordeaux have conceded 12 in that same period.

The two teams are likely to cancel each other out this weekend.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

