Saha Recommends PSG Striker to Manchester United

Manchester United are preparing to flex their muscles in the summer with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking at players like Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho.

However, former United striker Louis Saha has recommended that rather than make a move for these two players, the club should attempt to sign Kalidou Koulibaly and Edinson Cavani. Saha says Cavani could be a great signing for United. According to the Mirror, he said:





“I think Manchester United are missing a trick by not signing Edinson Cavani this summer. I’ve followed him for many years and I’m gutted there doesn’t seem to be an interest there.

“For me, Cavani would be the best fit this summer. Cavani has a great eye for goal and his leadership would be a great asset. He has qualities that are very difficult to find on the transfer market.”

Cavani is available on a free transfer after leaving PSG. The 33-year-old is a proven goalscorer who has been able to keep himself at the top of the game for almost a decade. Meanwhile, Koulibaly is at the peak of his prowess and the 29-year-old is keen on a new challenge after having been persistently linked with away from Napoli. Koulibaly is one of the powerful centre backs around, and he might be the answer to any doubts within the United back four.

Cavani left PSG on a low after scoring just four league goals in his final season with the club. However, Cavani had been coming up with goals in the double-digit goals in all of his previous campaigns since 2008.