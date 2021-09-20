Following its 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ryder Cup Golf Tournament finally returns to our screens this Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26. Our betting expert previews the tournament, all the latest odds, and looks at a couple of special Betfred Ryder Cup promotions.

Sign up at Betfred today to Bet £10 Get £40 and wager on the Ryder Cup, beginning this Friday at 14:00 BST

Ryder Cup Preview

Since the PGA altered the format in 1979, the Ryder Cup, which sees Europe take on the USA, has provided golf fans with some of the most thrilling sporting moments imaginable. Who could forget Nick Faldo’s hole-in-one at the Belfry in 1993, or, that controversial Justin Leonard birdie that sparked The Battle of Brookline in 1999?

This time around, veteran Irishman and 3x Majors winner, Padraig Harrington will lead the Europeans into battle. He’ll be up against an American team captained by Steve Stricker, a competitor whose game only seems to improve with age.

Having won 17.5-10.5 on the Albatross Course of Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France in 2018, team Europe is the defending champion heading into the weekend.

This year’s arena will be Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, US – one of the most beautiful golf courses on earth. With home course advantage and the home crowd on its side, the American team will be expected to wrestle the trophy back from their European counterparts for only the third time in a decade.

With the action set to commence on Friday at 14:00 BST, read on for all the latest Ryder Cup betting odds, as well as a look at two exclusive tournament promotions courtesy of Betfred.

Ryder Cup Betting Odds

Take a look below at our pick of the outright Ryder Cup betting odds broadcast on Betfred.

Outright Winner

USA: 8/15

Europe: 9/4

Tie: 11/1

To Lift the Cup

USA: 8/15

Europe: 6/4

Pick Your Punt

USA to Win Tie No Bet: 4/9

Europe to Win Tie No Bet: 13/8

USA to Win all 3 Days: 4/1

Europe to Win all 3 Days: 16/1

USA to Win all 5 Sessions: 20/1

Europe to Win all 5 Sessions: 100/1

Ryder Cup Prediction

Given they are at home in Wisconsin and boast eight of the world’s current Top 10 ranked golfers, the Americans are favorites to reclaim the Ryder Cup trophy at Whistling Straits come Sunday evening. The 8/15 odds reflect this.

Experience does count for something, however. The European side is full of players who’ve lifted the Ryder Cup on multiple occasions. Players like Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, and Ian Poulter know exactly what it takes to hold their nerve in matchplay golf. They won’t roll over easily for the Americans. Not to mention, the Europeans do boast the world’s No.1 ranked player on current form in Ian Rahm.

The main reason the Ryder Cup is such an exciting tournament to watch is that it’s an incredibly tough tournament to predict. Anything that can happen does happen. However, with all that experience among the ranks; seven of the last ten Ryder Cup tournaments won, and far more appealing 9/4 odds, we will be taking the Europeans as outright winners.

Ryder Cup Free Bet – Get £40 Free at Betfred

To celebrate the long-awaited return to our screens of Europe vs America in the Ryder Cup, Betfred is running a Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets promotion.

In order to claim your £30 in free bet credits, simply:

Go to the Betfred website Register for a new account using the promo code BETFRED40 Make a deposit and place a £10 bet on any sports event with odds of Evens, or greater in a one bet transaction. Betfred will credit up to £40 in Free Bets into your account within 10 hours of settlement (7-day expiry).

Ryder Cup Exclusive Offer

On top of the Bet £10 Get £40 offer, Betfred is also running another special Ryder Cup promotion from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26.

Throughout the weekend’s action, Betfred customers are eligible for the Ryder Cup Top Point Scorer Bonus.