Ryan Sessegnon reacts to Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League

Tottenham winger Ryan Sessegnon has reacted to Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League.

Fulham won the Championship playoff final against Brentford 2-1 thanks to a late brace from Joe Bryan. The defender scored twice in extra time to send Fulham back up to the top flight.





Brentford bagged a consolation goal deep into added time and they will be devastated with how their fight for promotion has unfolded in the last few weeks. At one point, they seemed destined for automatic promotion and now they will have to play in the Championship for another year at the very least.

Sessegnon joined Spurs from Fulham and he was delighted to see his former club back in the Premier League.

He tweeted:

Buzzing for you guys @FulhamFC big congrats!! 🔥 — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) August 4, 2020

Sessegnon was a star for Fulham in the Championship and he helped them win promotion before moving to Spurs. He will be hoping that the Cottagers can stay in the top flight for longer this time.

Meanwhile, the talented young winger is yet to make his mark at Tottenham and he will be hoping to impress Jose Mourinho in the pre-season and secure a starting berth next year.