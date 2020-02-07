Ryan Sessegnon opens up on his time at Tottenham

Tottenham left-back Ryan Sessegnon has opened up on his time at the club so far.
The former Fulham youngster (signed for a fee of £25m) has revealed that it has been the most difficult time of his career and he is working hard to improve.
Sessegnon believes that Mourinho is a very tactical manager and he is trying to adjust his game to suit the Portuguese’ style. He also revealed that Jose Mourinho wants him to be more aggressive and that is what he is trying to do now.
He said (via Evening Standard): “To play under a coach like Mourinho is very tactical. He doesn’t like to concede goals, so I’m trying to adjust my game in a defensive way as well. He wants me to be aggressive, so that’s what I’m trying to do. You have to work on it. Over the years I’ve worked on trying to better myself, working hard in training, analysing my game and stuff like that. It comes with the experience of games and stuff.”
It will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth at Spurs in the coming weeks.
He is very highly rated across England and he is tipped to have a big future. Sessegnon can play as a left-back and a left-sided winger.
However, the youngster will have to improve the defensive side of his game if he wants to start more often as the left-back.
The 19-year-old believes that he will improve his game with time and experience. He also believes that he is working hard on the training pitch.
If Sessegnon manages to adapt to Mourinho’s methods, it could be a massive boost for Spurs. He will add a new dimension to their attack from the full-back position.
Davies is not as good going forward but he is a better defender than Sessegnon. Once Sessegnon improves the defensive side of his game, Spurs will have a quality young full-back at their disposal.