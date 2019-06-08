Ryan Sessegnon keen on Tottenham move

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon wants to join Tottenham this summer.
According to Guardian, the player will not sign a new deal with Fulham and he is looking to return to the Premier League.
Sessegnon is a target for Manchester United as well but the player prefers to join Tottenham.
Guardian believe that Sessegnon has his heart set on a move to the London club.
It will be interesting to see whether Spurs manage to agree on a fee with Fulham.
The Championship club have no option but to sell the player and they will look to get the most out of the situation now.
The highly-rated youngster can play as a winger as well as a wing back. Pochettino could be the man to unlock his tremendous potential.
The 19-year-old struggled to adapt to the Premier League last year but that could be down to the fact that Fulham were abysmal all across the pitch.
It will be interesting to see how he does in a considerably better team at Spurs.
Pochettino could use his pace and directness on the flanks. Also, his versatility could be ideal during rotation and injuries.