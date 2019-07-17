Ryan Sessegnon could join Tottenham after his holiday

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Ryan Sessegnon for a while now.
According to Football London, the Premier League side are still interested in signing the versatile Fulham star this summer.
The report adds that Sessegnon could be on his way to Spurs once he returns from his holiday.
The Fulham player can play as a left-winger or a left-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Pochettino next season.
With Danny Rose’s future at the club uncertain, Sessegnon would be the ideal signing.
If Rose leaves the club, he could replace the Spurs ace next season. If not, Sessegnon can always play in a more advanced position.
Tottenham do not have a specialist left-winger and Sessegnon could fill that void.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Tottenham have been very active in the market this summer and it would be no surprise to see them bring in more players.
Pochettino needs to improve his attack and the full-back areas. Sessegnon’s arrival would make a lot of sense.
The player will be keen to play in the Premier League and therefore Fulham will struggle to hold on to him. They should look to get as much as they can for his services and let him go.