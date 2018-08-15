Ryan Sessegnon comments on Fulham exit links

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon has revealed that he is not bothered about the reports linking him with a transfer.
The highly rated wide player has been linked with several Premier League teams after a splendid season in the Championship last year but the Cottagers have managed to keep him at the club this season.
Sessegnon claims that he is fully focused on Fulham and he is not worried about the speculations surrounding his future. He went on to reveal that links with Champions League clubs are flattering but he intends to keep his head down and concentrate on his football.
He said: “You always see little bits and bobs when teams are linked with you, but I was always staying focused on playing for Fulham. That’s my main focus – just getting my head down and playing for Fulham. Of course, as a young player, when you get linked to these clubs playing Champions League football, it’s always flattering.”
Fulham fans will be delighted to see the right attitude from the player. Instead of angling for a move, Sessegnon is committed to his development as a footballer right now.
The 18-year-old is a world-class talent and if he can hold on to this mentality, he could develop into a superstar in future.
Sessegnon can play as a wing-back as well as a winger and Jokanovic will be hoping for a big season from his key man.
Fulham will be looking to cement themselves as Premier League regulars and Sessegnon will be crucial to their ambitions.