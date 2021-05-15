Ryan Mason raves about Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Ryan Mason has showered heaps of praise on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next Premier League game on Sunday.





Spurs are heading into this game on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Leeds United last week. Mason is hoping that his side can bounce back to winning ways.

Ahead of the match, Mason has suggested that while Harry Kane is in contention to win the Golden boot, he is more focused on helping his team out.

The interim Spurs boss has hailed the England striker as an “incredible” player, saying the club is very lucky to have him.

Mason told Football London:

“I know Harry, he is one of my best friends and I am sure he will want to win that, but he won’t sacrifice it for the team. Harry is an incredible player and we are so lucky to have him. If he can help us win games and also win the Golden Boot then happy days. Harry won’t compromise a team result for an individual result, that’s for sure?”

Kane, once again, has enjoyed a superb campaign for Spurs.

The 27-year-old striker has scored 21 goals this season in the Premier League, and has provided 13 assists as well.

He has scored three more in the Europa League and has managed two assists.

Kane is competing with Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah for the Golden boot race. Salah has also scored 21 goals in the league and has managed four assists.

The England striker has said recently that while personal accolades are important to him, he wants to win trophies in his career.

There has been speculation about his future, and it will only intensify if Spurs fail to book a place in the top four this season.

Kane has a contract at the club till 2024, and it has been widely reported that Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, will not sell him to a rival club this summer.

In other news, check out Manchester City vs Chelsea Facts and Stats ahead of the Champions League Final.