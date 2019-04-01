Ryan Mason is still confident of Tottenham’s top-four chances despite Liverpool defeat

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their 10th Premier League loss of the season at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and their chances of finishing in top-four were further dealt another blow.
Spurs are now tied on points with Manchester United, while Arsenal will move two points ahead of them with a victory against Newcastle United at the Emirates tonight.
Manchester City are the only top-six side left for Mauricio Pochettino’s side to face in their remaining seven games of the campaign, and they will be looking to pick up needed points having lost four and drawn one of their last five league games.
Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason is confident they can finish in top-four despite the setbacks, pointing to the injury-free starting XI and squad as a reason why it is achievable.
“Spurs missed opportunities, there were chances to win the game and get three points, and it would have been a different story, but Liverpool took their opportunities when they come and it’s a massive massive win for Liverpool. It is a huge huge,” Mason told talkSPORTS.
“It’s a huge defeat for Spurs in their pursuit of Champions League football. But Spurs have got all their players back now, I think they are a team top, I still honestly believe that, and I think they will pick up the results they need to get into that top-four.
“I think today proves when Tottenham have their full lineup, their full team – which they haven’t done enough this season – they can compete with the best, they can compete with Liverpool because Liverpool this season have been one of the best teams in the Premier League, but today Spurs competed, they have done well, but unfortunately what happened at the end?”
Spurs have been ravaged by injuries for the majority of the campaign, with almost all of the players spending time on the treatment table at one point or another.
However, Pochettino’s favourite starting lineup is now available for the crucial run-in, and the onus is now on the players to step up and help the team to the finish line.
Tottenham have qualified for the Champions League in each of the last three seasons, and the humiliation of having to play Europa League in their new stadium next season should be enough motivation for the players to finish in top-four.