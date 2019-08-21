Ryan Kent ready to force through a move to Rangers

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent is determined to join Rangers before the transfer window shuts.
According to Daily Record, Kent is ready to force the move and he will down the tools to secure the move if it comes to that.
The 22-year-old player is not in Klopp’s first-team plans and he wants to return to Rangers on another loan deal. He had an impressive season with Steven Gerrard’s side last year.
However, Liverpool do not want him to go out on loan. They are prepared to sell the player for £7m. Rangers cannot afford to pay that and they are angling for a loan deal.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
Kent’s determination to force a transfer is certainly a boost for Rangers. They will be more optimistic about sealing the transfer now.
At this stage of his career, Kent needs to play regular first-team football and a move to Rangers would be ideal for him.
Daily Record’s exclusive on Kent will certainly excite the Rangers fans.
They will be hoping that Rangers can get the deal over the line now. Someone like Kent could make a big difference to their season.
Also, the Liverpool player has played at Ibrox before and he won’t need time to adapt. He will be able to make an immediate impact.