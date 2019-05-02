Ryan Kent comments on his future – potential boost for Rangers

Glasgow Rangers loanee Ryan Kent has expressed his desire to play for the Ibrox club next season as a potential departure from Anfield looms large.
The 22-year-old joined Steven Gerrard’s side on loan from Liverpool during the summer transfer window and has been a massive hit for the Ibrox club. Gerrard has time and again expressed his desire to bring back the young talent to Ibrox, but Rangers will have to dig deep into their pockets to secure his signing permanently.
Kent still has three years left on his Liverpool deal, but he has become frustrated with the repetitive cycle of pre-season and then moving elsewhere on a loan that doesn’t do anything good for his development.
At Rangers, he finds himself at home under the tutelage of Gerrard who has brought out the best in him. Kent wants to kick-start his career elsewhere and has admitted that he would consider a move to Rangers next season.
“I am tired of changing clubs each year and want to settle down,” said Kent as quoted by The Express.
“Liverpool have been good to me, but going back there each year and doing well in pre-season and then going back out on loan is a repetitive cycle.
“Rangers is something that is being discussed right now and something I would consider. I am considering many things after this season.
“Steven Gerrard has provided opportunities for me. I could have gone to other clubs last summer but I wouldn’t have had the chance to play in the Europa League.”
Although this has been a disappointing campaign in the end for the Gers, the fans will be happy to see the progress the club has made under Gerrard.
Kent is unlikely to get his chance in the Liverpool first team in the near future and thereby a move away from Merseyside makes a lot of sense. Gerrard spoke about the possibility of signing him on loan, yet again, but Liverpool could be interested in selling him to the highest bidder.