Ryan Kent back on Leeds United’s radar

Rangers winger Ryan Kent was linked with a move to Leeds United earlier this summer and it seems that he is back on their radar once again.

According to Daily Mirror, Leeds United’s bid to sign Rodrigo De Paul is at an impasse and they are now looking at other midfield targets like Ryan Kent.





The former Liverpool winger has done very well for the Scottish outfit and he could prove to be a useful signing for Leeds United this season. He picked up 8 goals and 4 assists for Rangers last season and Kent has started this season in impressive form.

However, it will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old plays if he moves to Elland Road. Leeds already have two quality wingers in Costa and Harrison.

A player of Kent’s calibre is unlikely to join a club to be a squad player. The Rangers star will demand regular first-team action and it remains to be seen how Marcelo Bielsa accommodates him in the lineup should the transfer go through.

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has been a target for Leeds United for a while now but the Premier League club are not willing to meet Udinese’s £35 million asking price.

Apparently the newly-promoted Premier League club are prepared to pay £22.3 million for the player but the Italian club are not willing to accept that amount.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a compromise for De Paul. The Whites could use some extra creativity in their midfield and the likes of Kent and De Paul seem like good options on paper.