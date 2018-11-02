Ryan Jack reacts to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard’s warning

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock last time out.
Manager Steven Gerrard seemed very unhappy with the way his side dropped points and he slammed the underperformers in his post-match presser.
The Rangers boss urged the players to take more responsibility and also warned them that they could be replaced if they do not improve.
Midfielder Ryan Jack has now reacted to Gerrard’s comments.
The Rangers playmaker believes that the manager’s comments were motivating and the players will use it to get better in future.
He also revealed that the squad is completely united and they will stick together in this tough period.
He said: “We are a team. We win together, draw together, lose together. There’s no pointing fingers in our dressing room, saying ‘it’s your fault’. Collectively, we are all together. If we win, we celebrate together. If we lose, we move on together. The last two games have been frustrating but I’m sure everything will be alright if we stick together. The manager’s warning was just motivation for the players to realize that every day you need to be on top of your game. Every match at this club demands standards, you need to be at the top of your game every day in training or you get left behind.”
Rangers have been quite poor domestically and the fans will be expecting big improvements in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see if Gerrard can get them firing soon.
The Ibrox outfit have been impressive in Europe and they will have to maintain that kind of form in the league as well.