Ryan Jack confirms talks are ongoing over Rangers new deal

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been in fine form this season, and the Ibrox club are looking to tie him down with a lucrative deal.
The 27-year-old midfielder has become a key player for Steven Gerrard’s side, having started 16 of the 20 games already this season.
He has been very influential for the Gers and has played a big role in taking the side to the top of the Scottish Premiership table ahead of Celtic after eight games.
Jack has confirmed to the Athletic that Rangers have already offered him an improved deal.
The combative midfielder signed a new contract in December that will keep him at Ibrox till 2021 but Gerrard is still looking to secure his future.
He has confirmed that Rangers have made contact with his agent, and talks over a new deal are ongoing at the moment.
“It’s ongoing. The club contacted my agent and said they want to tie me down so I’m sure something will get announced as soon as it’s done,” said Jack. “I love playing here. I still think there is a lot of unfinished business and I’m enjoying my football under Gerrard.”
Jack has been outperforming his average running distances in nearly every game this season both in distance (12km) and high-intensity sprints.
Rangers will face Hearts in the Scottish Premiership clash away from Ibrox after the international break.