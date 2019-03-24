Ryan Giggs says Ashley Williams was left fuming after getting dropped from Wales’ starting lineup for Slovakia clash

Wales got off to a flying start in Group E of the Euros 2020 qualifying campaign, securing a 1-0 win over Slovakia on Sunday.
Manager Ryan Giggs decided to drop Everton defender Ashley Williams, who started Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly victory over Trinidad and Tobago from his starting XI.
The Manchester United legend went with the pairing of Chris Mepham and James Lawrence instead, and he revealed post-game that the Toffees man was left fuming by the decision.
“You’re never going to take it well. You don’t want players to take it well,” Giggs said concerning Williams’ reaction, as reported by The Sun.
“The main thing was picking players who are playing regularly. It’s not easy leaving those experienced players out, it’s not easy at all.
“He didn’t sulk. You’ve seen what he brought when he came on, his leadership qualities. Ash is still the captain. You never know from camp to camp who is playing regularly, who’s not and who is injured.”
34-year-old Williams, who has spent the campaign on loan at Championship side Stoke City featured in the last 18 minutes of the clash.
The Welsh star appears to have already played his last game for Everton as the club aren’t keen on extending his deal which expires at the end of the season.
Williams played 24 games for the Goodison Park outfit last term but wasn’t in the plans of manager Marco Silva heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
He arrived from Swansea on a three-year for £12million in the summer of 2016, featuring in 36 league games in his first campaign.
Everton are looking to build their team around young players going forward, and it wasn’t a suprise that Williams was one of the players that didn’t feature in the plans of the Portuguese manager and director of football Marcel Brands.
Despite playing 27 league games for the Potters thus far, the centre-back hasn’t done enough to earn a new Everton deal, and even Giggs is clearly not willing to take a gamble on him.